Trotwood union still negotiating new teaching, staff contract

The Trotwood-Madison Education Association is still negotiating a new contract with the school district and its members are planning two in-person events this week in front of Trotwood-Madison board members and administration.
The union, which represents more than 340 support staff and teachers in the Trotwood-Madison School District, is planning to attend the Trotwood Madison Board of Education meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and plan to enter the board offices again on Friday.
A federal mediator working with the teachers’ union and the school board resulted in a tentative agreement, but it was voted down by Trotwood-Madison Education Association members on Jan. 18.
Trotwood-Madison’s union contract expired on June 30, 2022, and the teachers have been working under the terms of an expired contract since then.
Besides negotiating the details of their 2022-25 Agreement, the support staff and teachers of the Trotwood union have been working to ensure that their core values of stability, responsibility and integrity are reflected in their new contract, the union said in a press release.
Vanessa Jeter-Freeman, president of the Trotwood-Madison Board of Education, said the district is still negotiating.
“Hopefully, we will be able to report an amicable outcome soon,” Jeter-Freeman said.
Reva Cosby, the superintendent of schools, said earlier in March that the district wants to settle as soon as possible.
“We understand that you cannot run a school district without teaching and classified staff,” Cosby said. “We know that not settling this contract would have a negative impact on our students. We also know the importance of having a financially sound school district. We plan to make these things happen in the best interest of our students and staff.”
Cosby said Monday that one of the concerns of staff is a revolving door of leadership in the district. Cosby said she and the board of education have come to an agreement on a two-year contract for Cosby to remain as superintendent. The contract will be on the board agenda in April.
“I am excited about the opportunity to continue to move this district forward,” Cosby said. “I believe this commitment of the board shows their desire to achieve our strategic plan goals and to accomplish our mission of 100% student success.”
