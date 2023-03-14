Trotwood union still negotiating new teaching, staff contract

Vanessa Jeter-Freeman, president of the Trotwood-Madison Board of Education, said the district is still negotiating.

“Hopefully, we will be able to report an amicable outcome soon,” Jeter-Freeman said.

Reva Cosby, the superintendent of schools, said earlier in March that the district wants to settle as soon as possible.

“We understand that you cannot run a school district without teaching and classified staff,” Cosby said. “We know that not settling this contract would have a negative impact on our students. We also know the importance of having a financially sound school district. We plan to make these things happen in the best interest of our students and staff.”

Cosby said Monday that one of the concerns of staff is a revolving door of leadership in the district. Cosby said she and the board of education have come to an agreement on a two-year contract for Cosby to remain as superintendent. The contract will be on the board agenda in April.

“I am excited about the opportunity to continue to move this district forward,” Cosby said. “I believe this commitment of the board shows their desire to achieve our strategic plan goals and to accomplish our mission of 100% student success.”