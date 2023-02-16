Trotwood-Madison teachers union, school district to return to negotiations

“Each year we lose a high percentage of staff,” said TMEA President Angela Bruno. “Even at this late time of the school year, we have open teaching and support staff positions that are vital to the success of our students. TMEA is committed to stopping this revolving door.”

Vanessa Jeter-Freeman, the president of the Trotwood-Madison school board, said the board is “optimistic that we will be able to come to closure this time around.”

“We value our staff and want to ensure our students have the support they need to be successful,” Jeter-Freeman said. “At the same time, we must keep our district financially sound for the good of staff, students, and the Trotwood community.”