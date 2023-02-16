Trotwood-Madison teachers union, school district to return to negotiations

Trotwood-Madison school staff are continuing to teach without a contract after almost a year of negotiations.
A federal mediator working with the teachers union and the school board resulted in a tentative agreement, but it was voted down by Trotwood-Madison Education Association members on Jan. 18.
Trotwood-Madison’s union contract expired on June 30, 2022, and the staff has been working under the terms of an expired contract since then.
Both sides will return to the negotiation table on Feb. 21.
Trotwood-Madison is working with the Ohio Education Association, one of the largest teachers’ unions in Ohio, and have been in sessions with a mediator and the school board.
“Each year we lose a high percentage of staff,” said TMEA President Angela Bruno. “Even at this late time of the school year, we have open teaching and support staff positions that are vital to the success of our students. TMEA is committed to stopping this revolving door.”
Vanessa Jeter-Freeman, the president of the Trotwood-Madison school board, said the board is “optimistic that we will be able to come to closure this time around.”
“We value our staff and want to ensure our students have the support they need to be successful,” Jeter-Freeman said. “At the same time, we must keep our district financially sound for the good of staff, students, and the Trotwood community.”
