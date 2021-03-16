Trotwood woman indicted in 2019 crash that seriously injured passenger

A 31-year-old Trotwood woman was indicted Monday in connection to an August 2019 crash in Jefferson Twp. that seriously injured her and her front-seat passenger.
Cara Kay Morgan was issued a criminal summons Monday to appear for her arraignment March 30 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI, both misdemeanors.
Morgan was traveling east on West Third Street around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 21, 2019, in her 2014 Chevrolet Cruze when she struck a 1999 International commercial truck that was backing into a driveway at 8450 W. Third St. (U.S. 35), according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report. The crash site is between New Lebanon and Drexel.
Deputies said Morgan and her passenger, a 35-year-old Jefferson Twp. woman, were not wearing seat belts and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
The truck was owned by King Crawford Trucking of Jefferson Twp. Its driver, a 62-year-old Butler Twp. man, sought treatment at Kettering Medical Center for minor injuries, according to the report.
Alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash, the report stated.