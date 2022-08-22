Doors, windows boarded up at Vandalia Super 8 motel declared unsafe last week

The Super 8′s operating permit was revoked on Friday after an inspection on Monday showed the facility failed to correct multiple existing violations of the city’s fire code. As a result of the inspection, the building was declared an unsafe structure and two general managers were arrested and charged with knowingly violating the fire code.

Some of the violations included multiple rooms with no working smoke detectors, guests using hot plates or cookware with multiple extension cords in rooms not equipped to handle the additional electric demands, a fire pump and standpipe system that had not passed annual inspections, defective fire doors and potentially hazardous structural issues with the balcony and pedestrian walkway.