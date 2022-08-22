dayton-daily-news logo
X

Doors, windows boarded up at Vandalia Super 8 motel declared unsafe last week

The Super 8 Motel on East National Road in Vandalia has been ordered by the city to be vacated and secured no later than Monday, Aug. 22, after the business' owners failed to correct multiple fire code violations, according to the city. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The Super 8 Motel on East National Road in Vandalia has been ordered by the city to be vacated and secured no later than Monday, Aug. 22, after the business' owners failed to correct multiple fire code violations, according to the city. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

Local News
By
12 minutes ago
City files to have motel declared public nuisance

The city of Vandalia has authorized a company to board up the doors and windows of a Super 8 motel at 550 E. National Road and asked the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas to declare the motel a public nuisance, according to Vandalia Communication Manager Rich Hopkins.

The Super 8′s operating permit was revoked on Friday after an inspection on Monday showed the facility failed to correct multiple existing violations of the city’s fire code. As a result of the inspection, the building was declared an unsafe structure and two general managers were arrested and charged with knowingly violating the fire code.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Vandalia revokes Super 8 Motel operating permit, declares structure unsafe and prepares for closure on Monday

Some of the violations included multiple rooms with no working smoke detectors, guests using hot plates or cookware with multiple extension cords in rooms not equipped to handle the additional electric demands, a fire pump and standpipe system that had not passed annual inspections, defective fire doors and potentially hazardous structural issues with the balcony and pedestrian walkway.

The city said some of these violations were first noted in 2019, and in an order to evacuate the motel, the city listed a dozen specific open violations that have to be addressed.

Hopkins said police and fire officials went door to door in the motel to make sure each room was empty, then the doors and windows were boarded up.

Dan Wendt, Vandalia City Manager, said, “This is not a decision we take lightly. Unfortunately the owners of this business left us no other option.” He later said that the city is committed to working with the courts “until the motel is completely up to code, or it is closed permanently.”

That is the goal of filing to declare the motel a public nuisance, Hopkins said, with the city citing deteriorating conditions, structural problems with the building, a high number of calls for service and fire code violations.

He added that a temporary injunction ordering the operators of the motel to cease occupancy and/or operation was granted today by Montgomery County Judge Richard S. Skelton.

In Other News
1
High winds, but not tornado, caused 4-5 mile swath of damage, NWS says
2
City of Clayton flagged on state audit, three forced to repay funds
3
Dayton’s mediation option for some police calls gets high marks, may...
4
Injured Clearcreek Twp. police officer undergoes surgery
5
Walmart plans $75M remodel of some, but not all, local stores

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top