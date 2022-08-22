Doors, windows boarded up at Vandalia Super 8 motel declared unsafe last week

The city of Vandalia has authorized a company to board up the doors and windows of a Super 8 motel at 550 E. National Road and asked the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas to declare the motel a public nuisance, according to Vandalia Communication Manager Rich Hopkins.
The Super 8′s operating permit was revoked on Friday after an inspection on Monday showed the facility failed to correct multiple existing violations of the city’s fire code. As a result of the inspection, the building was declared an unsafe structure and two general managers were arrested and charged with knowingly violating the fire code.
Some of the violations included multiple rooms with no working smoke detectors, guests using hot plates or cookware with multiple extension cords in rooms not equipped to handle the additional electric demands, a fire pump and standpipe system that had not passed annual inspections, defective fire doors and potentially hazardous structural issues with the balcony and pedestrian walkway.
The city said some of these violations were first noted in 2019, and in an order to evacuate the motel, the city listed a dozen specific open violations that have to be addressed.
Hopkins said police and fire officials went door to door in the motel to make sure each room was empty, then the doors and windows were boarded up.
Dan Wendt, Vandalia City Manager, said, “This is not a decision we take lightly. Unfortunately the owners of this business left us no other option.” He later said that the city is committed to working with the courts “until the motel is completely up to code, or it is closed permanently.”
That is the goal of filing to declare the motel a public nuisance, Hopkins said, with the city citing deteriorating conditions, structural problems with the building, a high number of calls for service and fire code violations.
He added that a temporary injunction ordering the operators of the motel to cease occupancy and/or operation was granted today by Montgomery County Judge Richard S. Skelton.
