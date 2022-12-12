Troy building owners ask city for extension on repair requirement

TROY – The owners of the damaged Tavern building in Troy’s downtown historic district have asked the city to grant an extension of “at a minimum 90 days” on a 30-day deadline set Nov. 3 for repairs.
The city orders for 121-118 W. Main St. were served on Randy Kimmel of 116 West Main Street LLC, owner of the structure damaged in a January 2020 tornado that struck downtown.
The building, known as the Tavern and IOOF building, has portions dating to the 1840s and was home to one of Miami County’s early courthouses.
The city planning board in fall 2021 approved demolition of the building, a decision upheld by the city Board of Zoning Appeals. The decision was appealed by Evil Empire LLC, Ben Sutherly and the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance to county Common Pleas Court, where Judge Stacy Wall in October overturned the demolition order saying the BZA did not follow city code requirements.
Wall’s decision has been appealed to Ohio’s 2nd District Court of Appeals.
The orders included repairing the front and rear façade, replacing broken windows, stabilizing loose bricks and replacing missing bricks. Work needed so the sidewalk along West Main Street near the county Courthouse can be re-opened also was included in the order. The sidewalk has been closed and parking spaces blocked since the tornado.
In the request for extension, attorneys for 116 West Main Street list several reasons including difficulties they say have been encountered obtaining a plan for and quote for scaffolding and delays blamed on “a drop in temperature (that) created a delay in addressing most of the issues identified in the order.”
The attorneys also noted that the owners were ready to demolish the structure before the court’s decision in October. “Demolition remains a viable option for resolution of the alleged property maintenance issue,” the letter states. The building owners plan to seek an expedited review of their appeal by the 2nd District Court, according to the response.
It also states that a new application for demolition is anticipated in the next two weeks.
The city this week replied to the request for an extension asking the owners to provide more information on efforts made toward compliance with orders during the 30-day period.
