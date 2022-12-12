Troy building owners ask city for extension on repair requirement

The orders included repairing the front and rear façade, replacing broken windows, stabilizing loose bricks and replacing missing bricks. Work needed so the sidewalk along West Main Street near the county Courthouse can be re-opened also was included in the order. The sidewalk has been closed and parking spaces blocked since the tornado.

In the request for extension, attorneys for 116 West Main Street list several reasons including difficulties they say have been encountered obtaining a plan for and quote for scaffolding and delays blamed on “a drop in temperature (that) created a delay in addressing most of the issues identified in the order.”

The attorneys also noted that the owners were ready to demolish the structure before the court’s decision in October. “Demolition remains a viable option for resolution of the alleged property maintenance issue,” the letter states. The building owners plan to seek an expedited review of their appeal by the 2nd District Court, according to the response.

It also states that a new application for demolition is anticipated in the next two weeks.

The city this week replied to the request for an extension asking the owners to provide more information on efforts made toward compliance with orders during the 30-day period.