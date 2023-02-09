Troy council candidate’s petitions rejected; Westfall likely to get third seat

Petitions also were certified for the remaining Troy council seats along with city law director and auditor, all of whom are uncontested. The candidates, all Republicans, include Council President William Rozell, currently an at-large councilmember.

Others certified, all incumbents, were 1st Ward, Jeffrey Whidden; 2nd Ward, Kristie Marshall; 3rd Ward, Samuel Pierce; 4th Ward, Bobby Phillips; 5th Ward, William Twiss; 6th Ward, Jeffrey Schilling. Other candidates are Auditor John Frigge and Law Director Grant Kerber, both incumbents.

No Democrats filed for any of the seats listed above, meaning whoever advances from the Republican primaries in May will be unopposed in November, unless someone files as a write-in candidate.

Troy voters in May also will be asked to approve a natural gas aggregation proposal placed on the ballot by the city.

Also on the ballot will be a 1.5-mill, five-year levy request by Brown Twp. for current expenses. The levy was defeated by voters in November.