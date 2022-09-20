Troy Fire officials defend ‘baby box’ design after complaint filed with state

“In my opinion, the vestibule area is not a structural part of the building, it is an energy efficient area designed to help retain heat in the main building,” wrote Rob England in a letter dated Sept. 13.

Chris Hicks of Clermont County filed the complaint with Ohio Department of Health.

The point of the box on the exterior wall, he said, is a woman should never have to enter a building to surrender a baby. Hicks questioned in his complaint if the Troy baby box location provided the anonymity called for in the law. “I would bet this building area is also under video surveillance in the hall or from the outside door,” he wrote to ODH.

Hicks spoke before Troy City Council at Monday’s meeting about his interest in Safe Haven legislation for babies and the baby box option, saying more information on options for mothers is needed earlier so they receive proper care. The company that makes baby boxes, he alleged, has “monetized” baby boxes as their only manufacturer.

Instead of baby boxes at fire and police departments, Hicks said, signs need to be placed notifying people a baby can be surrendered at hospitals. He said signs at fire departments and police stations should help women know their options if pregnant and how to get proper and safe medical care.

“I am not against baby boxes. I think they should be at hospitals, to start, and awareness, to start,” Hicks said.

Other speakers at city council’s meeting voiced support for the baby box.

Council was advised not to get into any dialogue on the issue because of the pending investigation, said Bill Lutz, council president. There was no discussion by council.

In the written response to ODH, Simmons answered other questions posed as follows:

- “Our newborn safety incubator ensures the anonymity of the surrendering parent.”

- While security cameras are in the area, he attested that “the cameras do not monitor the vestibule or approach to the newborn safety incubator, which would violate the anonymity of a surrendering parent.”

In addition, several photos were included to show the installation location of the box and the vestibule area.