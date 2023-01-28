Troy group nears $3.9 million fundraising goal for school turf fields

“We are incredibly humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support from the Troy community,” said Kleptz. “Once we reach our goal, their collective support will make a significant impact on our schools, our students and our community.”

Most of the larger school districts around the Dayton region now have turf fields, in part because it allows for repeated usage by multiple sports teams and bands without the damage that heavy use can cause to grass fields.

The highlights of Troy’s project would be the new turf at the 10,510-seat Memorial Stadium for use for Troy High School football games and marching band events.

At Ferguson Field, the field would be reconfigured to a regulation sized soccer field with permanent lighting and permanent upgrades to the press box, bleachers, scoreboard and fencing. That facility would be used for the school district’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams.

Today football and soccer games both are held at the stadium.

A budget estimate lists the cost for turf at Memorial Stadium at $1.32 million and the Ferguson Field project at $2.58 million ($1.2 million for turf).

Kleptz said Friday he is confident the project will become a reality.

“I would love to think we could have this done for the 2023 season; however, given supply chain issues and conversations with potential vendors, it appears that the 2024 season is probably more realistic at this point,” he said.

More information on the project is available at www.stepfortrojans.com. Donations can be made through the STEP Fund at The Troy Foundation.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com