Troy Main Street construction project to cost more, take longer

For example, the estimated cost of phase one, once at $6.2 million, was up in recent months to $7.7 million and now is estimated at $9.2 million. Bids on phase one are scheduled to be opened April 6.

A potential bidder said contractors might not be able to begin this year, due issues with securing supplies, Titterington said.

Also, each phase likely will take 18 to 24 months versus 12 months. If that is the case, the two phases could overlap. Phase one was planned for this year followed by phase two in 2023.

“We had hoped, and still hope, we are able to maintain one lane of traffic in each direction,” during construction, Titterington said.

Because of cost and time issues, contractors have been asked how shutting down portions of the road during work would impact the price and time. “It is certainly not something we want to do but … we will be looking at every possibility,” he said.

Mayor Robin Oda said the city will be very prudent with tax dollars and make things as convenient as possible with the projects. People “might as well plan for some inconvenience” as the city works its way through the West Main Street and other planned capital projects in coming month, she said.

Among planned West Main Street project work will be:

- Widening the road.

- Burying or relocating rerouted overhead power lines.

- Replacing sidewalk, curb and gutter.

- Providing a four-foot grass strip between the street and the sidewalk.

- Placing a boulevard between Elm and Adams streets.

Pre-project work such as removing trees in the path of the planned work along West Main Street was done recently. A total of 21 trees were removed with plans to replace them all, some in different locations, Titterington said.

The city has added a project page on the city website to provide weekly possibly daily updates as the project moves forward. The website would be at www.troyohio.gov/westmain.

