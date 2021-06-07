Troy man accused of offering sex advice to minors sentenced for child porn

In one incident, Eardly is accused of sending videos and images of himself to a 13-year-old boy in Utah and buying him gifts. Eardly reportedly coerced the boy into sending him at least eight images and two videos of child porn.

His victims included teen boys in Ohio, Colorado, Nevada, California and New York, according to the Southern District of Ohio.

During the time of the offenses, Eardly was required to register as a sex offender due to a previous sex conviction.

In May 2004, he pleaded guilty to pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records.