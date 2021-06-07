dayton-daily-news logo
X

Troy man accused of offering sex advice to minors sentenced for child porn

ajc.com

Crime & Law | 40 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A Troy man accused of offering to talk to minors about sex and give them advice was sentenced to nearly years in prison for child porn.

Brendan J. Eardly, 50, was sentenced to 348 months, or 29 years, for producing child pornography by enticing boys to send him sexual videos and images on social media, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio.

He reportedly made multiple accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Kik Messenger and messaged more than 60 minors across the world between October 2015 and August 2018,

ExploreRELATED: Troy sex offender pleads guilty to making child porn

Eardly is also accused of sending and asking for nude and sexual images to and from the boys.

He told some minors that he could be their “gay mentor” and could give them sex advice or be someone they could to about sex, according to the Southern District of Ohio.

In one incident, Eardly is accused of sending videos and images of himself to a 13-year-old boy in Utah and buying him gifts. Eardly reportedly coerced the boy into sending him at least eight images and two videos of child porn.

His victims included teen boys in Ohio, Colorado, Nevada, California and New York, according to the Southern District of Ohio.

ExploreHarrison Twp. man indicted on 20 child porn charges after Google reports account

During the time of the offenses, Eardly was required to register as a sex offender due to a previous sex conviction.

In May 2004, he pleaded guilty to pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top