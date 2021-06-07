Troy man accused of offering sex advice to minors sentenced for child porn

A Troy man accused of offering to talk to minors about sex and give them advice was sentenced to nearly years in prison for child porn.
Brendan J. Eardly, 50, was sentenced to 348 months, or 29 years, for producing child pornography by enticing boys to send him sexual videos and images on social media, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio.
He reportedly made multiple accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Kik Messenger and messaged more than 60 minors across the world between October 2015 and August 2018,
Eardly is also accused of sending and asking for nude and sexual images to and from the boys.
He told some minors that he could be their “gay mentor” and could give them sex advice or be someone they could to about sex, according to the Southern District of Ohio.
In one incident, Eardly is accused of sending videos and images of himself to a 13-year-old boy in Utah and buying him gifts. Eardly reportedly coerced the boy into sending him at least eight images and two videos of child porn.
His victims included teen boys in Ohio, Colorado, Nevada, California and New York, according to the Southern District of Ohio.
During the time of the offenses, Eardly was required to register as a sex offender due to a previous sex conviction.
In May 2004, he pleaded guilty to pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records.