Troy official reverses order, calls Tavern ‘serious hazard’ based on new study

Engineer Michael Wright of Safety Through Engineering said in the report that: “The subject buildings are presently/currently unsafe (not structurally sound), and there exists a significant risk of detachment or dislodgment of a portion or member of the building under service loads (in danger of imminent partial collapse), which constitutes a dangerous condition and serious hazard to human life and the public welfare. The subject buildings are presently/currently not in compliance with Ohio reasonable care industry requirements to protect the public welfare.”

Wright also said that the existing fencing that blocks parking and the sidewalk in front of the Tavern building should be relocated “to the north at least to the second lane of the street for eastward traffic and people must be restricted from walking on the sidewalk around the building’s frontage area.”

The new adjudication order calls for abatement of concerns with the building, England said. “We didn’t tell him to tear it down. We said he has to abate the serious hazard. It is up to him to decide how to abate,” he said.

England on March 27 issued a first adjudication order stating the building was unsafe and ordering abatement of the situation within 14 days. That order later was rescinded by England after review of two additional engineering reports submitted by the city of Troy and Evil Empire LLC, who have opposed demolition.

On Tuesday, England said he went through the building top to bottom Monday, including viewing the structure through holes cut for access for the latest report.

“What had changed in a new report by Michael Wright was he got into some areas that none of the other engineers had access to, some pictures I had never seen,” England said.

He saw very large structural members broken and cracked and said at the face of the building, the top of the parapet wall bricks could be pulled from the mortar.

England said the Wright report also went through a peer review by another architect from outside the county with no role in the building. The peer agreed with Wright’s conclusions, he said.

The city of Troy was asked Tuesday to comment on the adjudication order. A response was not received by late afternoon.

The Troy Historic Preservation Alliance, a nonprofit citizens group working to save the structure, also was contacted for comment.