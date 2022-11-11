Troy school district restarts discussion about building new schools

The Troy City Schools Board of Education continues to explore options for new elementary classrooms, discussing at a Nov. 7 work session the preparations for again bringing a bond issue before voters.
The district is waiting for the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to give a “green light” for funding a portion of a project, Superintendent Chris Piper said.
“We want to be able to proceed with the right plan for the elementary buildings and also make sure we have the right people to take that campaign forward,” he said.
The board also discussed the plan for new elementary buildings placed before voters in two previous campaigns, the last in 2020. That plan called for building three schools with grades prekindergarten through four and one school for grades five and six.
The board said it intends to obtain input from others on what they think the residents of Troy want in a building project before it decides what it will propose and how it will proceed, Piper said.
