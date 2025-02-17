Troy school leaders working through challenges for new building construction

The question for each challenge is how the district will deal with it, who does it partner with to reach a solution and how much will it cost?

Among challenges are those involving location of power poles and gas lines, a sanitary lift station and right of way acquisition.

The board heard the update on project plans at a February work session led by architect Mike Ruetschle of Ruetschle Architects. The district is working on the project with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

“Mike Ruetschle said the good news is we are on schedule and on budget,” Piper said.

District voters in November 2023 approved a bond issue to raise $154 million to build four new schools. Three of the buildings will be for elementary students, while the other building will be for fifth- and sixth-grade middle school students. The new buildings will replace seven existing school buildings, with construction aimed at increasing efficiency and allowing more staff collaboration.

A four-phase project is being planned to start with the Hook and Cookson elementary school sites, followed by the south middle school and an elementary school off Ohio 718. The work will also include a high school update project and systemwide purchase of furnishings and related needs.

The design of the first two buildings should be wrapped up by the first of April, Piper said.

Another community project update is in the works, and will be available in coming weeks. Since the last update, minor changes have been made in building layouts. Work today includes initial review of furniture plans such as where built-in cabinetry will be located The project design team will be taking a more in-depth look at furnishings soon.

For more information on the district’s construction plans, visit www.troy.k12.oh.us.

