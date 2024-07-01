Troy schools discuss repairs, financing for high school, plan renewal tax levy

All board votes at the Friday special meeting were 4-0, with board member Levi Fox absent.

Also approved by the board were documents needed for financing improvements to Troy High School, one of two upcoming school construction projects. The second part of the projects will be building four new schools. Three of the schools will be for prekindergarten through grade four, while the fourth school will be for fifth and sixth grades.

District voters last fall approved a 6.96-mill bond issue to help pay for the projects, which are being done in conjunction with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. The total project cost is around $154 million.

The school board on Friday approved up to $24 million in financing for the high school renovations, such as HVAC repair, replacement and additions; ceiling work; lighting work; flooring and all necessary appurtenances. The building was constructed in the late 1950s.

“We are getting close to financing this package. Right now, the market conditions are a lot more favorable (for financing) than what we had anticipated,” said Jeff Price, district treasurer/CFO.

“As long as the market continues to remain in current status, we should be able to potentially obtain a few more dollars for the project because of the good financial picture as well as potentially having a shorter payback period,” he said.

Some questions remain about details of the work, with more answers expected when the construction team gets a closer look inside the building ceilings and other areas, Price said.

Also approved by the board was the required plan for use of basic spaces in the four new elementary schools. This information will be submitted to the OFCC.

Meetings are being held with OFCC, representatives of Rentschler Architects and others to discuss various scenarios involving the construction projects, Price said.

