Addressing local lead contamination concerns: 5 things to know

Troy schools have another false active shooter alarm

Local News

29 minutes ago


Troy City Schools officials said Monday morning that a false active shooter alarm was accidentally triggered at Hook Elementary School before students had arrived Monday.

The Troy Police Department responded immediately to the alarm and deemed the building safe for students to enter, according to the school district. Several members of the police department were still there as students arrived.

The school day is now proceeding as normal at Hook Elementary School.

School officials said they are looking into how the false alarm was triggered.

The news comes 4-5 months after a much more serious incident, when false active shooter alerts were activated over the Troy High School PA system twice in the same day, sending panicked students running from the building. In that case, a substitute teacher triggered the school’s emergency alert system via keystrokes on a classroom keyboard.

It was not immediately clear if Monday’s incident happened in a similar manner.

School district officials suggested that anyone with questions should feel free to contact either Hook Elementary School or the Troy Board of Education.

About the Author

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.

