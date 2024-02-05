Troy schools have another false active shooter alarm

The school day is now proceeding as normal at Hook Elementary School.

School officials said they are looking into how the false alarm was triggered.

The news comes 4-5 months after a much more serious incident, when false active shooter alerts were activated over the Troy High School PA system twice in the same day, sending panicked students running from the building. In that case, a substitute teacher triggered the school’s emergency alert system via keystrokes on a classroom keyboard.

It was not immediately clear if Monday’s incident happened in a similar manner.

School district officials suggested that anyone with questions should feel free to contact either Hook Elementary School or the Troy Board of Education.