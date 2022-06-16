Troy, Springboro school superintendents candidates for Cincinnati-area job

Information posted on the Forest Hills website listed Springboro Superintendent Larry Hook and Troy Superintendent Chris Piper among the five that the school district decided to interview. Other candidates are Edgewood City Schools superintendent Russ Fussnecker, La Salle High School principal Aaron Marshall, and John Eckert, who is a business administrator at Forest Hills.

Last month, Hook was one of the finalists for Ohio’s state superintendent post. Steve Dackin was chosen instead, but then Dackin abruptly resigned at the beginning of June. This week, some state school board members pushed for Hook to be named state superintendent, but the full state board decided to take more time to determine its next steps.