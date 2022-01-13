Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Troy, Valley View to close Friday due to absences

Valley View Local Schools: Currently in use as the Valley View Junior High, this building, located in Farmersville, Ohio, was constructed in 1923 as the home of the Farmersville Wildcats.
caption arrowCaption
Valley View Local Schools: Currently in use as the Valley View Junior High, this building, located in Farmersville, Ohio, was constructed in 1923 as the home of the Farmersville Wildcats.

Credit: Contributed

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
15 minutes ago
District says no online learning will be conducted and buildings will be closed

Troy schools will close Friday due to a high number of staff and student absences, the district announced on Thursday. Valley View schools will close Friday for the same reason.

Friday will not be a remote learning day, Troy Schools said. It will be a day off for students and staff.

Valley View is conducting online learning on Thursday and plans to close on Friday.

Troy and Valley View are closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The districts said the plan is to return to classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Sports and other activities may have also been rescheduled, depending on the activity. Parents should have received a notice from their district or teacher.

Multiple other districts are closed or conducting online learning on Thursday and Friday, including Dayton Public, West Carrollton and Springboro.

In Other News
1
Sinclair named a ‘top online college’ by Newsweek
2
Audit: Ohio Medicaid improperly paid $118.5M for prisoners, dead people
3
Student loan provider settles for $1.85 billion over allegations of...
4
Miami Valley Fire District board appoints new fire chief
5
NEW DETAILS: Centerville ‘using every option’ to keep schools open as...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top