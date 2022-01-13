Troy, Valley View to close Friday due to absences

Troy schools will close Friday due to a high number of staff and student absences, the district announced on Thursday. Valley View schools will close Friday for the same reason.
Friday will not be a remote learning day, Troy Schools said. It will be a day off for students and staff.
Valley View is conducting online learning on Thursday and plans to close on Friday.
Troy and Valley View are closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The districts said the plan is to return to classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Sports and other activities may have also been rescheduled, depending on the activity. Parents should have received a notice from their district or teacher.
Multiple other districts are closed or conducting online learning on Thursday and Friday, including Dayton Public, West Carrollton and Springboro.
