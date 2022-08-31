Troy woman accused of racking up $40K on friend’s credit card pleads not guilty

Amanda M. Shellenberger, 42, was indicted by a county grand jury on a felony count of theft. The indictment accuses her of knowingly obtaining control over property without the consent of its owners between Aug. 15, 2021, and Feb. 1, 2022. The fourth-degree felony lists the value at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000.

A report filed by the alleged victims with the sheriff’s office states estimated the loss at “somewhere around $40,000.”