Troy’s large Spinnaker site along river could become new development

The rezoning request was filed by East Troy Development LLC of Troy. The office-residential zoning would allow for mixed-use development on the large property that stretches for about two blocks.

Specific plans for the site development have not been submitted, said Patrick Titterington, the city of Troy’s director of public service and safety. The city has talked with the developer about a riverfront study conducted a few years ago and what the city would prefer for development of land along the river, including a goal of “better utilizing river views.”

MKSK Studios conducted that study of the downtown and riverfront area in 2017.

The removal of the Spinnaker buildings is another example of the changes in use of properties from manufacturing in recent years. Another example is the removal of the former Hobart Brothers manufacturing building further west on Water Street. That property now is home to Kettering Hospital.

The office-residential district would provide a transition in land use between the downtown commercial area to the west and more residential zoning to the east, Austin Eidemiller of the city staff told the Planning Commission. The office-residential zoning would allow for residential uses on the upper floor of a building and commercial on the lower floor.

The next regularly scheduled city council meeting is July 1.