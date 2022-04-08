Truck stop, store proposed for Huber Heights near I-70

The applicant, Amarjit Takhar of Takhar Oil LLC, submitted a basic development plan to the city, which includes construction of two buildings. One 6,720-square-foot building will house a convenience store and restaurant, and the second 6,642-square-foot building will contain a diesel truck repair facility, according to the plan documents.

In front of the convenience store will be a five-pump, canopy-covered fuel island, with a second canopy-covered five-pump island located at the rear of the property for semi trucks and larger vehicles.