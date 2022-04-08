Truck stop, store proposed for Huber Heights near I-70

Construction of a large truck stop, fueling center, diesel repair facility and convenience store has been proposed just north of Interstate 70, on Ohio 235 across from Center Point 70 Boulevard in Huber Heights.
Huber Heights Planning Commission last month unanimously recommended the development for final approval by city council. The planning commission also approved rezoning the 35-acre property from agricultural to planned commercial.
The applicant, Amarjit Takhar of Takhar Oil LLC, submitted a basic development plan to the city, which includes construction of two buildings. One 6,720-square-foot building will house a convenience store and restaurant, and the second 6,642-square-foot building will contain a diesel truck repair facility, according to the plan documents.
In front of the convenience store will be a five-pump, canopy-covered fuel island, with a second canopy-covered five-pump island located at the rear of the property for semi trucks and larger vehicles.
A total of 76 parking spaces will be on the site, including 10 spaces for semi trucks, according to planning commission documents.
Pending final approval by city council, construction on the project will begin around July or August of this year and is estimated to be completed by spring or summer of 2023, Takhar said.
The facility would be constructed on approximately nine acres of the 35-acre parcel, which is about a half-mile north of the I-70 interchange with Ohio 235 and state Route 4.
About the Author