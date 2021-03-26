Trucking company planning to expand to Huber Heights

A company spokesman said the growth in Dayton is a build on the company’s network growth in 2021. She also said Old Dominion Freight Line is planning to hire about 1,200 new workers in 2021, including 800 driving positions. The company said in a press release that average annual pay for their truck drivers ranges from $73,000 for pick-up and delivery drivers and $99,000 for line haul drivers.

It is not currently clear how many jobs the service center will bring to Huber Heights. The company declined to give further details.

The company recently expanded their holdings in Mansfield, opening a new service center there last November. Old Dominion has eight service centers in Ohio, according to the company, including one in West Chester and one in Columbus.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said Huber Heights is experiencing a huge amount of growth recently. A Maryland real estate firm recently announced plans to tear down a vacant apartment complex at the northeast corner of Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road to build a new apartment and retail mix development. The development would be called Huber Heights Crossings, according to plans submitted to Huber Heights.

“There’s just a lot of great things happening in Huber Heights, we’re growing like we’ve never grown in the 40 years of our existence, and I’m very proud of that,” Gore said.