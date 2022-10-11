dayton-daily-news logo
6 takeaways from U.S. Senate candidate debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance

Ohio’s two U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance debated on Monday night in Cleveland, sparring over the economy, immigration, abortion, democracy and other topics.

The fast-moving debate hosted by WJW/Fox 8 was the first direct faceoff between U.S. Rep. Ryan, D-Howland Twp., and Republican businessman Vance of Cincinnati.

Here are six takeaways from the debate:

1. Ryan said he supports abortion rights and wants to codify the overturned Roe v. Wade into law. He said Vance’s support of an abortion ban is “the largest governmental overreach in our lifetime.”

2. Vance, who has said he thinks abortion should be banned after 15 weeks, said states should be able to decide on abortion bans and “some minimum national standard is fine with me.”

3. Ryan said people like Vance who falsely claim former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 are extremists and a threat to democracy.

4. Vance was asked if Trump, who faces multiple criminal and civil investigations, has done anything that concerns him. “I have seen nothing that suggests the president of the United States should be thrown in prison,” Vance said.

5. Vance, who repeatedly brought up his experience being raised by a mother who overcame drug addiction, said Ryan and President Joe Biden “have conspired together” to not secure the southern border or stop the flow of fentanyl.

6. Ryan said he wants the border strengthened using a combination of barriers and technology, and called for illicit fentanyl to be declared a “weapon of mass destruction.”

For more information about Ryan and Vance, see the candidate profiles and an analysis of the race published in print and online in Sunday’s Dayton Daily News.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

