Trump visits East Palestine, CNN airs town hall tonight

Former President Donald Trump arrived today in East Palestine, the site of the train derailment nearly three weeks ago caused a massive fire with thick billowing smoke, evacuation orders, an explosion scare and toxic chemical concerns.
Trump is visiting the site of the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment and meeting with local officials. He reportedly also was planning to donate thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and water.
Tonight, CNN will air a town hall that is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., hosted by anchor Jake Tapper. Gov. Mike DeWine will participate in the hourlong special.
“Please join us to hear directly from (DeWine), Ohio residents and experts as the East Palestine community grapples with the aftermath of the recent train derailment,” Tapper tweeted this afternoon.
The train of about 150 cars included 20 carrying hazardous materials. A broken axle caused 38 cars to derail, and a fire ensued that damaged another 12 cars, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating.
Transportation Secretary Pet Buttigieg plans to make his first visit Thursday to East Palestine, where he will meet with community members and receive an update from the NTSB, which on Thursday is expected to release its initial findings.
Trump and Republicans have attacked the Biden administration and Buttigieg for its response to the disaster.
The White House is firing back, blaming the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress for undoing rail safety measures enacted during the Obama administration that were designed to avoid such disasters.