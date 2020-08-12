Turkey dinner flavored candy corn? It’s a thing

Even though it’s still summer, fall-themed candy is already starting to hit the store shelves.
One of the most unique might be turkey dinner in candy form.
Turkey? Good. Green beans? Good. Cranberry sauce? Good. Candy corn? Good. https://t.co/8xcrt4xZ8f— Walgreens (@Walgreens) August 11, 2020
Brach’s unveiled its turkey dinner candy corn — a full course meal in a mix of six classic Thanksgiving flavors: green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrots, sweet potato pie and stuffing.
The sweet and savory treat is available at Walgreens.