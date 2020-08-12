X

Turkey dinner flavored candy corn? It’s a thing

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf
The candy made by Brach's comes in six flavors and is sold at Walgreens

Even though it’s still summer, fall-themed candy is already starting to hit the store shelves.

One of the most unique might be turkey dinner in candy form.

Brach’s unveiled its turkey dinner candy corn — a full course meal in a mix of six classic Thanksgiving flavors: green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrots, sweet potato pie and stuffing.

The sweet and savory treat is available at Walgreens.

