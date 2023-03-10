Turner: ‘American people deserve answers’ on COVID

“If signed into law, the COVID-19 Origin Act will give the American public a unique insight as to what was happening at a Bio Safety Level laboratory in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 and early 2020,” added Turner, who chairs the House Select Committee on Intelligence. “This laboratory, and who was working there, might be the key to unraveling the truth.”

The U.S. Department of Energy concluded that the pandemic most likely came from a lab leak based on the department’s new intelligence findings, according to a Wall Street Journal account. The federal intelligence community as a whole has not embraced that conclusion, however.

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a recent Fox News interview. “Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab.”

The bill asks the government to release details on coronavirus research performed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.