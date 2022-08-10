Turner asks National Archives for answers in search of Trump’s home

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner is asking for documents and answers that will shed light on the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Fla. home
Turner, lead Republican of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, requested Acting National Archivist Debra Steidel Wall provide the documents sent to the FBI in the National Archives and Records Administration’s (NARA) criminal referral and “disclose the communication between the FBI and the NARA related to the documents,” the Dayton Republican said in a statement.
Turner asked that all documents be delivered by Aug. 24, 2022.
The full text of the letter, which was released Tuesday, can be found here.
“I would assume that an escalation of this magnitude — for the bureau to obtain a court ordered-search warrant and conduct an unannounced search, for the first time in our country’s history, to seize documents stored at a former president’s residence — would indicate that the federal government perceived something in those documents posed a serious, ongoing threat to our national security,” Turner said in his letter to Wall.
“As such, the substance of any communications between NARA, the FBI, and/or the DOJ, including whether any formal criminal referral was made by NARA related to what was ultimately seized by the FBI yesterday and the basis for such referral, is of keen interest to the investigative and legislative activities of this Committee,” he wrote.
FBI agents executed a search warrant at the former president’s home, called “Mar-a-Lago” Monday in what was reportedly a search for presidential records and classified documents. Christina Bobb, a lawyer for Trump who received a copy of the search warrant, said agents were looking for “presidential records or any possibly classified material,” according to the New York Times.
The National Archives’ mission is to preserve government documents.
