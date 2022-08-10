Turner asks National Archives for answers in search of Trump’s home

“As such, the substance of any communications between NARA, the FBI, and/or the DOJ, including whether any formal criminal referral was made by NARA related to what was ultimately seized by the FBI yesterday and the basis for such referral, is of keen interest to the investigative and legislative activities of this Committee,” he wrote.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at the former president’s home, called “Mar-a-Lago” Monday in what was reportedly a search for presidential records and classified documents. Christina Bobb, a lawyer for Trump who received a copy of the search warrant, said agents were looking for “presidential records or any possibly classified material,” according to the New York Times.

The National Archives’ mission is to preserve government documents.