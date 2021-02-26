Turner bill would clear ‘x-waiver’ barrier for opioid treatment

But the Biden administration reversed that policy. The Washington Post reported last month that the previous administration’s plan was “plagued by legal and operational problems, including a failure to get necessary clearance from the White House budget office.”

Jonas Thom, vice president of behavioral health at CareSource, told the Dayton Daily News last month that the Trump rule change was “removing a barrier that I think is the right barrier to remove.”

Buprenorphine is sometimes hampered by stigma that it “replaces one drug with another” and Thom said he thinks the rule change is acknowledging that stigma is fading.

Turner’s release Thursday cited a National Institutes of Health study that showed France’s opioid overdose deaths declined by nearly 80% over four years after France made buprenorphine prescriptions possible without a waiver.

His release also said the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the American College of Emergency Physicians and other groups support this legislation.