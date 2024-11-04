Turner, leaders welcome NATO to Dayton with new video

The full video will be shown to NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegates in Canada at the annual session later this month.

“In exactly 200 days, we will welcome over 600 people to Dayton for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly spring session,” Turner, R-Dayton, said in a statement. “From the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center and the Dayton Art Institute to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, we are beyond excited to showcase our wonderful, internationally significant city for our NATO counterparts as we commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords.”

He added: “Thank you to Destination Dayton for creating this stunning video that perfectly encapsulates why the Miami Valley is the ideal place to host next year’s spring session 2025.”

As a community, we are beyond excited to showcase our wonderful, internationally significant city for our NATO counterparts as we commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords.… pic.twitter.com/6xeZauTNsD — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) November 4, 2024

“Hosting the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in 2025 is not just an honor for Dayton, but a testament to our city’s commitment to global cooperation and security,” Mims said in the same statement. “We are excited to showcase our community’s spirit and the resilience that defines us, as we welcome leaders from around the world to collaborate on the challenges that face us all.”

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“Destination Dayton is extremely proud of the Dayton promo video it helped create for NATO’s 70th annual session in Montréal, Canada, November 22-25,” said Destination Dayton President and CEO Jacquelyn Powell. “This short video visually highlights so much of what makes our community unique.”

“Dayton, Ohio, is excited to host the NATO-PA in the spring of 2025!” said Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Kershner. “Dayton, Ohio, is where innovation, defense expertise, and diverse culture combine for an incredible experience.”

“Montgomery County is proud to be the host county for the NATO-PA (Parliamentary Assembly) spring session and welcome the delegates to the ‘birthplace of innovation,’” said Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman. “The excitement is growing as the details are unfolding. We can’t wait to show off the city of Dayton in May and meet all of you!”

Turner and Dayton advocates first announced in July that NATO parliamentarians would visit the area next year to mark the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords, the agreement reached in November 1995 at the Hope Hotel and Conference Center, just outside Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, to end fighting between Bosnia, Croatia, and Serbia.

The event is expected to bring 300 parliamentarians to Dayton, with additional staff expected as well.