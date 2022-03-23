Turner signs letter urging Intelligence Community to preserve ‘war crimes’ info

Citing what it calls “the apparently intentional targeting” of Ukrainian civilians, the committee urges Avril Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence, to continue “maximizing intelligence sharing with our Ukrainian and international partners and declassifying intelligence that reveals Russia’s malign intentions and actions, including potential war crimes.”

Russian attacks in its latest invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, have included missile strikes and shelling against apartment buildings, at least one mall, a theater, health care facilities and other locations where civilians have congregated or sought shelter, according to the World Health Organization, international observers, American officials and locals.