Two 18-year-olds indicted in Miamisburg robbery

Two 18-year-old were indicted Friday in connection to an armed robbery in Miamisburg.
Cole Lee Smith, of Miamisburg, and Christopher Douglas West, of Kettering, are each charged with aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification in connection to a Nov. 4 robbery, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
Miamisburg police arrested Smith and West later on Nov. 4 and they were booked early Nov. 5 into the Montgomery County Jail.
We are working to learn more about the robbery case against them.
Smith and West remain held in the jail awaiting their Tuesday arraignments in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.