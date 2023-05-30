Two-alarm fire reported in Turtlecreek Twp.

Crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire in Turtlecreek Twp. Tuesday morning.
A two-alarm fire typically refers to a fire where assistance is requested from other fire departments.
The fire was reported in the 2400 block of North state Route 48 around 8:32 a.m., according to Warren County dispatchers.
It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
