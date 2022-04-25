Two area companies adding 310 new jobs land Ohio tax incentives

In a statement, Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, said “at less than two years old, Infinity Labs demonstrates the maturity level of a large, seasoned company. We witnessed Infinity’s success early-on. They were our 2020 Entrepreneurial Start-up of the Year and continue to impact the regional community with their culture, commitment to their employees and customers, and their bold vision for the Dayton community.”

Infinity Labs CEO Ken Edge said Ohio’s commitment to technology company growth and expansion is at the forefront of the company’s work.

“While we are growing in several other states, Ohio prioritized our workforce expansion in a way that other states should note. This is as much a compliment to the state’s economic and workforce development professionals as it is a recognition of Ohio as the Silicon Heartland,” he said.

Apogee Engineering expects to create 150 full-time positions, generating $15 million in new annual payroll and retaining $9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Fairborn. Apogee Engineering is a minority owned company that provides engineering, IT, and cybersecurity for defense and civilian customers. The TCA approved a 2.061 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project, according to the state.

Founded in 2004, Apogee is a private firm, headquartered in Colorado with regional offices in Ohio, Florida, and Virginia. Apogee provides both defense and civilian customers with engineering and science, IT, software solutions, mission support, management.

“For 12 years, Apogee has delivered creative and adaptive engineering services to the Dayton region, centered around Wright Patterson Air Force Base. The awarded economic funds will allow us to commit additional infrastructure and personnel to the expanding challenges of National Defense, including big data intelligence analysis, applying AI and ML sciences, and employing offensive and defensive cybersecurity measures,” said Frank Varga, Apogee vice president of Operations, said in a statement.