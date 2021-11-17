Two Dayton-area business owners named Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence winners

Siske turned what started as a freelance job into blossoming business with a full staff. She was chosen to be one of the 40 participants for the Goldman Sachs Small Businesses program which help participants develop a business network and benefit from support services. She actively chooses clients who are non-profit and who need her help.

Banks owns Performance Wraps, a vehicle wrap company in Miamisburg. Banks purchased the company in 2017 and turned it into a provider of many advertising and decorative stick-on coverings. He’s recognized as a leader in his field, and an excellent B2B networker, according to the chamber.

The award is sponsored by Winsupply, a supplier of plumbing supplies, HVAC equipment, pipe, tubing, water heaters, and more located in Dayton.

The Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence is part of a larger celebration of entrepreneurs for National Entrepreneur Month (November), during which the chamber highlighted area entrepreneurs throughout its event programming, social media accounts, and other communication channels.