dayton-daily-news logo
X

Two Dayton-area business owners named Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence winners

From left: Chris Kershner, president and CEO, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce; Andrew Banks, Performance Wraps; Errin Siske, Spark Space Creative; John McKenzie, president, Winsupply. PROVIDED
Caption
From left: Chris Kershner, president and CEO, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce; Andrew Banks, Performance Wraps; Errin Siske, Spark Space Creative; John McKenzie, president, Winsupply. PROVIDED

Local News
By Business Staff
1 hour ago
New award launched by the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a new award recognizing the entrepreneurial spirit of the region’s business community.

The first Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence were awarded Tuesday night to Errin Siske and Andrew Banks during a ceremony at the Winsupply Center for Leadership at Carillon Park.

These recipients were chosen because they exemplify the American entrepreneurial spirit. By their creativity and determination, they have established and nurtured successful business ventures in the Dayton region, the chamber said in a release.

“There is no better place to launch a business than Dayton,” said Chris Kershner, president & CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are a community that supports one another and embraces the spirit of entrepreneurs. The business climate in Dayton is perfect for people to turn an idea into a profitable, scalable business, and the entrepreneurs we recognized with this inaugural award are proof of that.”

Siske is the owner of Spark Space Creative, a branding and design studio that partners with nonprofit organizations to build their brands, and tell their stories.

Siske turned what started as a freelance job into blossoming business with a full staff. She was chosen to be one of the 40 participants for the Goldman Sachs Small Businesses program which help participants develop a business network and benefit from support services. She actively chooses clients who are non-profit and who need her help.

Banks owns Performance Wraps, a vehicle wrap company in Miamisburg. Banks purchased the company in 2017 and turned it into a provider of many advertising and decorative stick-on coverings. He’s recognized as a leader in his field, and an excellent B2B networker, according to the chamber.

The award is sponsored by Winsupply, a supplier of plumbing supplies, HVAC equipment, pipe, tubing, water heaters, and more located in Dayton.

The Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence is part of a larger celebration of entrepreneurs for National Entrepreneur Month (November), during which the chamber highlighted area entrepreneurs throughout its event programming, social media accounts, and other communication channels.

In Other News
1
Union wants to build area’s largest traffic roundabout for Amazon...
2
Bill’s Donut Shop closed due to damaged sewer line
3
Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer dies: He ‘truly cared for his...
4
Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Greene County sheriff
5
Montgomery County Jail inmate accused of stealing cruiser, killing...

About the Author

Business Staff
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top