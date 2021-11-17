Two Dayton-area business owners named Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence winners

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a new award recognizing the entrepreneurial spirit of the region’s business community.
The first Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence were awarded Tuesday night to Errin Siske and Andrew Banks during a ceremony at the Winsupply Center for Leadership at Carillon Park.
These recipients were chosen because they exemplify the American entrepreneurial spirit. By their creativity and determination, they have established and nurtured successful business ventures in the Dayton region, the chamber said in a release.
“There is no better place to launch a business than Dayton,” said Chris Kershner, president & CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are a community that supports one another and embraces the spirit of entrepreneurs. The business climate in Dayton is perfect for people to turn an idea into a profitable, scalable business, and the entrepreneurs we recognized with this inaugural award are proof of that.”
Siske is the owner of Spark Space Creative, a branding and design studio that partners with nonprofit organizations to build their brands, and tell their stories.
Siske turned what started as a freelance job into blossoming business with a full staff. She was chosen to be one of the 40 participants for the Goldman Sachs Small Businesses program which help participants develop a business network and benefit from support services. She actively chooses clients who are non-profit and who need her help.
Banks owns Performance Wraps, a vehicle wrap company in Miamisburg. Banks purchased the company in 2017 and turned it into a provider of many advertising and decorative stick-on coverings. He’s recognized as a leader in his field, and an excellent B2B networker, according to the chamber.
The award is sponsored by Winsupply, a supplier of plumbing supplies, HVAC equipment, pipe, tubing, water heaters, and more located in Dayton.
The Winsupply Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence is part of a larger celebration of entrepreneurs for National Entrepreneur Month (November), during which the chamber highlighted area entrepreneurs throughout its event programming, social media accounts, and other communication channels.
About the Author