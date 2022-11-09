Republicans, Democrats split Montgomery County Statehouse races in early voting

Explore Click here for live election result updates on Tuesday night

Creech v. Cox

Creech and Cox are opponents in a Statehouse election for the second time in two years, but with the recent passage of new four-year legislative district maps, the two candidates are now vying for the 40th district instead of the 43rd. The new 40th district includes all of Preble County, part of northern Butler County, plus a northern strip of Montgomery County that includes Huber Heights and parts of Vandalia, Butler Twp., Union and Clayton.

Top priorities for Cox include wages, education, and healthcare, with focuses on Medicaid expansion and reproductive rights. Cox has expressed support for the legalization of cannabis and intention to address homelessness and poverty, the growing opioid and meth epidemic, and improve infrastructure.

Key issues for Creech, a former Twin Twp. trustee and Preble County commissioner, include reforming education, creating jobs, and combating the drug epidemic. Creech has also said he is “pro-life and pro-Second Amendment,” with goals to achieve balanced budgets and lower taxes.

White v. Caruso

White and Caruso are vying for Ohio’s new 36th Statehouse district, which includes Kettering, Oakwood, Moraine, and chunks of southeast and southwest Dayton.

Top priorities for Caruso include education, energy reform, and affordable housing. Caruso has said state legislature needs to be “held accountable” and that he is against policies like arming teachers and bans on abortion.

Key issues for White, a former Kettering Municipal Court clerk, include health, education, safety and economic security of the district’s families, businesses and communities. White has said she is driven to get results and a “conduit for collective impact” to drive change.

Plummer v. Jackson

Plummer is facing Jackson for the new 39th Statehouse District, which includes much of northern and western Montgomery County, including areas of Harrison Twp., Vandalia, Englewood, Clayton, Trotwood, Brookville, New Lebanon and West Carrollton.

Top priorities for Jackson, include protecting women’s rights, keeping kids safe at school, and supporting small businesses. Jackson has said she intends to protect reproductive rights and keep guns out of schools, and has also expressed support of labor unions.

Key issues for Plummer, a former Montgomery County sheriff, include lowering taxes, increasing public safety and improving schools. Plummer has said he aims to cut state income tax and provide wraparound services for schools.