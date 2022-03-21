dayton-daily-news logo
X

Two houses catch fire after vehicle crashes into one in Dayton

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Daniel Susco
42 minutes ago

Two houses are on fire in Dayton after a vehicle crashed into one this afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Miami Chapel Road and Trieschman Avenue at 4:16 p.m. after the reported crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Fire crews reported that nobody was in the home or the vehicle, according to records.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
LISTEN: Podcast tackles how COVID has affected child development
2
Teacher shortage an obstacle to helping kids impacted by pandemic...
3
Rising airfares: What’s really going on
4
New wing and burger spot opens for business in Fairborn
5
Federal investigation finds no civil rights violations in Good Sam...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top