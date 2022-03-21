Two houses catch fire after vehicle crashes into one in Dayton

Two houses are on fire in Dayton after a vehicle crashed into one this afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Miami Chapel Road and Trieschman Avenue at 4:16 p.m. after the reported crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Fire crews reported that nobody was in the home or the vehicle, according to records.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
