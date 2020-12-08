Two in hospital after early-morning trailer fire

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in the Sunny Acres trailer park in Dayton early Tuesday morning.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, emergency crews were called to the 5100 block of Scotsman Drive at 12:45 a.m. on a trailer fire.
Records said that two people were reported to be inside.
According to dispatch records, fire crews reported that all occupants of the trailer were outside at 12:51 a.m.
A second medic was requested to the scene, and two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
The severity of their injuries is unknown.
