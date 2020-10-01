X

2 injured, 1 seriously in early morning shooting in Dayton

By Daniel Susco

Two people are in the hospital and police are investigating after a man and a woman drove themselves to Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds early this morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, the man’s injuries were life-threatening and the woman’s were non-life-threatening.

These two gunshot victims are associated with a Shot Spotter alert at 1:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of Harvard Boulevard in Dayton.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

