2 Huber Heights police cruisers in back-to-back crashes

Local News | 22 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Two Huber Heights police cruisers were involved Wednesday night in back-to-back crashes.

The first crash happened just after 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Wagner Ford and Rip Rap roads in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

A second Huber Heights cruiser was hit not long after the first crash.

Both officers are fine, Huber Heights police said, and there were no injuries reported in either crash.

A Huber Heights dispatcher said she had no information on what led up to the separate crashes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crashes, but a dispatcher said she also did not have information on the cause of the crashes.

