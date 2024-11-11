Two local companies named to $2.5B space contract

This contract provides engineering, program management, contracting, logistics, operations, and administrative support to Space Systems Command. The command oversees highly classified “space situational awareness (SSA)” systems, defensive and offensive space control (DSC/OSC), and space test range assets

Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 3, 2034.

This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 40 offers were received, the Department of Defense said.

Fiscal 2024 funds of $36,000 are being obligated at the time of award.

The contract came from the Space Systems Command at Los Angeles Air Force Base.

Also from Beavercreek, Bowery Solutions was among nine companies awarded contracts with a combined estimated value of $164.5 million to provide professional services support to the Marine Corps Installment Command (MCICOM).

The contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov with 27 proposals received.

Each awardee will receive $5,000 at the time of the contract award, which will serve as the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed in Quantico, Va.; Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Camp Pendleton, Calif.; and Camp Butler, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, with an expected completion date in November 2029.