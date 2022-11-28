Two local universities win DOD awards to beef up ‘defense ecosystem’

In all, the DOD announced awards to 147 university researchers totaling $59 million under the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program (DURIP).

Ohio State University, the University of Toledo and the University of Cincinnati also won the awards.

These awards are meant to finance the purchase of research equipment at 77 institutions across 30 states in fiscal year 2023, “enabling universities to perform state-of-the-art research that augments current and develops new capabilities,” the DOD said.

“DURIP awards provide essential research infrastructure to enable the pursuit of new knowledge. They help maintain the cutting-edge capabilities of our institutes of higher education,” said Bindu Nair, director of the Basic Research Office, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. “These awards will sustain the scientific excellence of our universities, train the next generation STEM workforce, and facilitate scientific advances that will build a resilient defense ecosystem.”

The DoD announcement did not say how much each university received. But the department said it has long championed the country’s scientific ecosystem.

Questions were sent to representatives of the DOD, Wright State and UD.

Areas of focus with this year’s awards include design, development, and characterization of novel materials, quantum computing and quantum spectroscopy, microelectronics, geophysics, and human performance.