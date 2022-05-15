Two nursing home patients sent to hospital after fire in Monroe

Two Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home patients were sent to a local hospital following a structure fire in Monroe Sunday morning.
Monroe Fire Department was dispatched before 5 a.m. Sunday to Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home on 5414 Hankins Road in reference of a fire alarm activation, according to a press release from the City of Monroe Fire Department.
One of the Monroe fire units arrived around 4:51 a.m. Sunday where they found moderate smoke coming from the south wing of the Hawthorne Glen Nursing Home, the release said.
A 911 call indicated black smoke in one of the rooms, according to the press release. The alarm was upgraded to a “high hazard structure fire.” Crews brought extra ladders, engines and EMS units. Liberty Twp., Middletown, Fairfield Twp. and Monroe crews and officials also assisted.
“The location of the fire was located in a storage room in the south wing near the nursing station,” the press release said.
Hawthorne Glen staff had begun patient evacuations as the units arrived on scene. Extra EMS crews were requested due to a high number of patients in need of medical evaluation, the release said. Patients had been removed from the south wing and were evaluated as well.
The Monroe Fire Investigation Team is investigating.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
