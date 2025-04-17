Two-part Marriott Hotel near Beavercreek mall to be finished this year

Originally greenlit in 2019, and planned to start construction in 2020, Mason-based builder HiFive Development Services began ground work on the project in January 2024, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 90,000-square-foot, 160-room hotel is located where the parking lot of the former Sears was at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Sears closed in 2018. It is near the south entrance to the mall complex, near the Red Robin restaurant.

The number of rooms in the hotel is roughly evenly split between Fairfield Inn & Suites, an economy chain, TownePlace Suites, designed for longer stays, the Dayton Daily News previously reported.

Scarlet & Gray Hospitality will own and operate the hotel, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

“With it’s close proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as well as multiple business and retail hotspots, the Greater Dayton area has quickly become a sought-after area for local hotel developers,” HiFive Development posted on their website at the time.

The developer did not respond to Dayton Daily News’ request for comment.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, consumer spending on domestic accommodations surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and reached record highs in both 2023 and 2024.

The total number of hotels in the Dayton metro area reached 128 in 2023, the year with the most complete data, according to hotel booking platform Luxury Link. The number of hotels in the greater Dayton area grew by 7.6% from 2019 to 2023, which just edges out the national average growth of 7.3%.