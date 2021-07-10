Two hospitalized after fight turns into double shooting at Harrison Twp. sports bar

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a report of a large fight turned into a report of a double shooting at a Harrison Township sports bar early this morning.
Emergency crews responded around 1:08 a.m. to Sporty’s Taphouse and Grill, 5202 N Main St., on an initial report of a large group fight, but was upgraded to a double shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Both victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition, records said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.