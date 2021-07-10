dayton-daily-news logo
X

Two hospitalized after fight turns into double shooting at Harrison Twp. sports bar

ajc.com

Local News | Updated 20 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a report of a large fight turned into a report of a double shooting at a Harrison Township sports bar early this morning.

Emergency crews responded around 1:08 a.m. to Sporty’s Taphouse and Grill, 5202 N Main St., on an initial report of a large group fight, but was upgraded to a double shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Both victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition, records said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top