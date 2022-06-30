Two Springboro soldiers, former athletes, die in motorcycle crashes on the same day

Vision, 21, reportedly had recently participated in a career skills program in Athens, Ohio, before his crash on Saturday, according to an Army Public Affairs spokesman.

The crash happened shortly after 2:19 a.m. Saturday in Miami Twp. when Vision was headed east on a 2009 Honda motorcycle on Ferndown Drive after turning from northbound Hunt Drive, according to a Miami Twp. police report.

Vision was ejected and struck a tree after he crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and struck the curb, losing control, according to the report. The motorcycle continued moving forward on the roadway until it came to rest, according to the Miami Twp. police report.

According to the call for service log from the Springboro police, an officer had initiated a pursuit of Vision about 2:17 a.m. for an improper turn near Wright Station and heading north on Ohio 741. As the Springboro officer was approaching West Tech toward Austin Boulevard, he requested his dispatcher contact Miami Twp. police about 2:18 a.m. A minute later the officer informed the dispatcher that the motorcycle crashed and a search began for the rider. Police found Vision about 2:35 a.m. as medics arrived.

He was taken by the Miami Valley Fire District to Kettering Health Main Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Vision was a 2019 graduate of Springboro High School and was captain of the lacrosse team before joining the Army that year.

He was serving as an Army cavalry scout with Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Vision was on his first assignment following training at Fort Benning.

“Sgt. Vision was a phenomenal friend, leader, and paratrooper. He was known throughout the Denali Squadron as a consummate professional who could always be counted on to complete the mission,” said Lt. Col. Jake Hughes, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment commander. “Seth’s optimistic approach to life and soldiering was contagious, and he positively impacted everyone around him. He will be missed by the entire Denali family. Our hearts go out to Sgt. Vision’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Vision’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. memorial service at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road in Centerville.