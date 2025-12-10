Uber driver carjacked in Harrison Twp., SUV recovered in Dayton

A 45-year-old Uber driver said he was transporting two passengers when they stole his 2025 Subaru Forester while they were stopped, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the male passengers reportedly pulled out a gun during carjacking.

Dayton police found the Subaru abandoned behind a house on McCleary Avenue just after 8 p.m.

The carjacking remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit.