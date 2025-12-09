1 in custody in carjacking, kidnapping at Harrison Twp. gas station

The man stopped at the gas station to put air in a tire while on his way to work, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another man reportedly pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. The suspect also told the man get into the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect drove away with the other man in the passenger seat. He had the other man get out of the vehicle near North Dixie Drive and National Road in Vandalia.

Shortly after, the vehicle was seen on West Third Street in Dayton. Sheriff’s detectives found the stolen vehicle at a tire shop near West Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue.

The suspect fled on foot but was arrested after a brief chase.

Trotwood and Dayton police assisted in the man’s arrest.

Investigators found a loaded handgun in the stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary armed robbery, kidnapping and having weapons under disability charges.