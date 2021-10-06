UD creates ‘Flyer Promise’ law school scholarship

The program is meant to recruit underrepresented and underserved students to law school and the legal profession, a press release said. The program will recruit students primarily from the University of Dayton’s Flyer Promise program, which started in 2017 and provides funding and mentoring assistance to underrepresented and underserved students coming from UD partner high schools.

“Rather than wait for diverse talent to apply to law school and then later to elite law firms, the Flyer Legal Promise Program proactively seeks, recruits and invests in academically talented undergraduates with capacity to excel in the legal profession,” said Andrew Strauss, UD School of Law dean.