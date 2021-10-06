UD creates ‘Flyer Promise’ law school scholarship

The University of Dayton is working with Dayton law firms Thompson Hine and Taft Law to provide two students with full law school tuition, a $15,000 yearly stipend for living expenses, mentors, summer clerkship and a job at one of the two firms following graduation.
The program is meant to recruit underrepresented and underserved students to law school and the legal profession, a press release said. The program will recruit students primarily from the University of Dayton’s Flyer Promise program, which started in 2017 and provides funding and mentoring assistance to underrepresented and underserved students coming from UD partner high schools.
“Rather than wait for diverse talent to apply to law school and then later to elite law firms, the Flyer Legal Promise Program proactively seeks, recruits and invests in academically talented undergraduates with capacity to excel in the legal profession,” said Andrew Strauss, UD School of Law dean.
Other students not in the Flyer Promise program can be proposed by the UD or School of Law admission offices.
Glen McMurry, a partner at Taft Law, said the program would set a precedent for building more inclusive law firms.
“To do that effectively, we need to invest in our region’s young talent, nurture their growth, and provide them with opportunities right here in the Gem City,” he said.
Wray Blattner, a partner with Thompson Hine, said he encouraged other firms to join.
“Our legal community should be every much as diverse as our community at-large, and equity and inclusion should be a cornerstone of legal representation,” he said.
Anyone interested in being a partner of the Flyer Legal Promise Program can contact Assistant Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Julie Zink at jzink1@udayton.edu.