UD, FBI warn people against ‘sextortion’

The Department of Justice said more than 3,000 minors were targeted for “sextortion” last year. These crimes often occur on social media, gaming apps or other social platforms where young people are, according to the DOJ.

Most kids who are targeted are between the ages of 14 and 17, but kids as young as 10 have been targeted. A large portion of the schemes are being traced to the West African countries of Nigeria and Ivory Coast, the FBI said.

“Victims may feel like there is no way out,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a December press conference. “It is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone.”

University of Dayton administrators said they wanted to tell people about the situation because of the nature of the crimes, which could be embarrassing for people.

“We want our community to know there are people who can help them in these situations,” they said.

Wright State University spokesman Seth Baugess said WSU is aware of the issue but has not had any reports of sextortion on its campus.

Olentangy High School student Braden Markus committed suicide in October after he reportedly was the victim of a person posing as a girl and extorting him over pictures he had sent, according to WBNS-TV in Columbus.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has held Markus up as an example to push for stricter laws around parental rights and social media.

Social media companies like TikTok and Facebook would be required to get verified parental consent before allowing a child under age 16 to have an account, according to a law proposed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in his new budget.

If you are the victim of any crime like this, report it to the FBI, Homeland Security, or your local police department.

Staff reporter Lynn Hulsey and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has outlined steps parents and young people can take if they or their child are a victim of sextortion, including: