UD lands $8 million Air Force contract

The University of Dayton has won a hefty contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) evaluate sensors and electronic systems, the Department of Defense announced.
The University of Dayton Research Institute has been awarded an $8,044,206 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to help evaluate electronic warfare systems, the DOD said this week.
The Proficient Research of Onboard Subsystems Technology contract will use commercial and government developed sensors to research, develop, test and evaluate electro-optical, hyperspectral, radio-frequency and electronic warfare subsystems, the DOD said.
The work will happen in Dayton and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2028.
Fiscal 2022 research and development funds of $1,409,926 are obligated at time of award.
The contract came from AFRL at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
And in Vandalia, Integrated Procurement Technologies picked up a trio of new federal contracts, including two awards of $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, and an award for $121,261 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Richmond, Va.
