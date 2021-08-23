UD, local firms win nearly $9M total in defense, federal supply contracts

The University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) and several area companies have notched big defense and federal contracts.
UDRI won an Air Force contract award for $8,059,187 for work on technologies for attritable (low-cost and reusable) and rapidly deployable vehicles.
In Dayton, Astro Industries Inc. won a federal contract award for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus for electric wire and power and distribution equipment.
Vandalia company Integrated Procurement Technologies won two contracts, one for $111,450 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for ship and marine equipment. And another, for $42,168 from the same agency, for engines, turbines and parts.
And a Springfield company, Maintenance Stars, won a $442,766 contract from the U.S. Army in Louisville, Ky., for landscaping and grounds-keeping.